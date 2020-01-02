BS-VI Honda Activa 6G Indian likely to be launched on 15 January

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has sent out invitations for a product launch that is scheduled on 15 January. The text of the invitation hints that it will be the Activa 6G, which will be BS-VI compliant.

The Activa is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s highest-selling product. So, the company probably would not want to wait for too long to introduce its updated, BS-VI compliant version. According to a report from last month, it has already discontinued the dispatches of the BS-IV compliant, old model.

In terms of design, we do not expect the BS-VI Honda Activa to be very different from the outgoing model. The limited styling revision will help the company to keep the price hike minimal.

The Activa 5G is equipped with features like full LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument console with ECO speed indicator, multifunction key slot and Service Due Indicator. The Activa 6G may come with a few more convenience features. The fuel filler cap, for example, may sit at an external position for better convenience.

The instrument console may witness a few revisions and offer additional information, such as the fuel economy and the distance to empty. Lastly, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India may add a Pass function to the high/low beam button, a feature it already offers on the BS-VI Activa 125.

The BS-VI Activa 6G should have the hardware specifications as the outgoing version. Thus, the shock absorption tasks will likely be handled by a link-type suspension at the front and a single shock absorber at the back. A telescopic suspension setup for the front would be a neat upgrade, but it's unlikely. 130 mm drum brakes will be standard, but a front disc brake will be available optionally. The safety net of the combined braking system will be standard.

Mechanical specifications will witness the addition of Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET). We also expect the Activa 6G to pack Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new ACG silent start system and Idling Stop System. Like the old model's engine, the new model's engine will be a 109.19 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit. The power and torque output numbers could be marginally lower. For reference, the BS-IV version produces 7.95 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The fuel economy will likely be higher, though.

The BS-VI Honda Activa will be costlier than the BS-IV model, which is priced at INR 55,934* for the STD variant and INR 57,799* for the DLX variant.

*Ex-showroom Delhi