Honda stops dispatching BS-IV Activa, dealerships clearing last stocks - Report

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has reportedly stopped the production and dispatches of the BS-IV Activa as the deadline to comply with the newer, more stringent emission norms come closer. Its dealerships have started clearing the BS-IV inventory.

Speaking to The Hindu BusinessLine recently, YS Guleria, Senior Vice-President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said:

The company is not dispatching its BS-IV Activa anymore. There is no stock with us at the factory. It is only BS-VI versions and we are satisfied that we are getting a lot of bookings for the new Activa 125 despite the market slowdown.

The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has remained tight-lipped about the launch of the BS-VI Activa (110), although, with the production and dispatches of the BS-IV model stopped, we expect that to happen very soon.

The Activa already benefits from a full LED headlight and a semi-digital instrument console with ECO speed indicator and Service Due Indicator, and the Activa 6G will most likely carry identical setup. The styling may not witness a massive overhaul to the design to keep the final cost increase minimal.

The hardware specifications are not likely to change either, and the BS-VI Honda Activa should pack the same link-type front suspension and a single rear shock absorber. Anchoring department will comprise 130 mm drum brakes on both ends while a front disc will be available at a premium price tag. The safety net will include CBS tech as standard.

The engine should be a 109.19 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit only, albeit with fuel injection technology. The power and torque output numbers may be marginally lower than the outgoing (BS-IV) version, which makes 7.95 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The BS-VI Honda Activa will be costlier. The base version (STD) of the Honda Activa 5G is available at an ex-showroom tag of INR 55,934* while its higher-spec version (DLX) retails at INR 57,799*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

