BS-VI Honda Activa 125 and SP125 clock cumulative sales of 75,000 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the BS-VI Activa 6G with prices starting at INR 63,912 today. The company also used the opportunity to share the positive response its BS-VI compliant products – the Activa 125 and the SP 125 – have received since their launch.

HMSI stated that the BS-VI Activa 125 and BS-VI SP 125 have clocked cumulative sales of 75,000 units. Regular followers would know that BS-VI Honda Activa 125 was launched on 11 September 2019 while the BS-VI SP 125 arrive in November 2019. Till the launch of the BS-VI SP 125, the officially announced cumulative sales figure (including only the scooter) was 25,000 units.

To give you a recap, the BS-VI Honda Activa 125 was the first scooter in the Indian market to comply with the latest emission norms. It was launched in our market in three variants with ex-showroom price tags of INR 67,490* (Standard), INR 70,990* (Alloy) and INR 74,490* (Deluxe).

HMSI has used as many as 26 new patent applications on the BS-VI Activa 125. The new scooter has a fuel injection system equipped 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that delivers 8.29 PS of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. HMSI claims a 13% improvement in the fuel economy numbers on the latest iteration of the Activa 125.

The BS-VI SP 125 is available in two variants – drum brake (INR 72,900*) and disc brake (INR 77,100*). Mechanical specifications on the BS-VI SP 125 include a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Linked to a 5-speed transmission, the BS-VI compliant motor produces 10.88 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm."

The highest selling Honda, the Activa (110), is the third model upgraded to BS-VI. The new model's BS-VI engine produces 7.79 PS of max power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque as against 7.96 PS and 9 Nm of the old model's BS-IV engine.