BS-IV discounts: Dealers offering up to INR 15,000 off on Hero XPulse

Dealerships of vehicle manufacturers have to liquidate the remaining BS-IV stock before the new BS-VI emission norms are enforced on 1 April 2020. Thus, BS-IV models are being sold at heavy discounts. Hero MotoCorp dealers, for instance, are offering up to INR 15,000 off on the XPulse.

Dealer sources have told us that a discount of up to INR 15,000 is being offered on the Hero XPulse 200 in its Fi variant. The bike's carb variant can be purchased for around INR 7,000-10,000 less. The same discount of INR 7-10k is being offered on the Hero XPulse 200T model. Currently, the Hero XPulse 200 is priced at INR 98,500* in the carb variant and at INR 1,06,500* in the Fi variant. The Hero XPulse 200T costs INR 95,500*.

Since the XPulse 200 is quite different from the rest of Hero’s commuter motorcycles, not everyone prefers buying it. That’s one of the reasons why it is available at such high discounted prices. However, interested people who did want to buy an XPulse are now availing the benefits.

Also, a few other Hero MotoCorp dealerships have told us that they are running out of stock of BS-IV XPulse 200 Fi variant. Only limited units are left and that too in select colours. So, if you have been planning to buy one, this is the time! The carb variant of the motorcycle is still available in decent numbers.

Both the BS-IV Hero Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T share the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 18.4 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While the Xpulse 200 is more off-road focussed, the 200T is designed for the urban environment.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit launched, priced at INR 38,000

The Hero XPulse 200 will get a BS-VI upgrade this month. It will retain the aforementioned engine but will get an oil-cooler and a bigger cat-con. Hero MotoCorp will also add a new bash plate.

*Ex-showroom, New Delhi: