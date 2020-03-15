BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 specs leaked

The Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar NS200 are quite popular among the youngsters. The former is a faired motorcycle whereas the latter is a naked streetfighter. Bajaj Auto will soon launch the BS-VI variants of both the motorcycles. Today, we have the leaked specifications of the same.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specs

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 always had a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with fuel-injection and three spark plugs. The maximum power will remain the same post the BS-VI upgrade - 18 kW or 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm. However, we still can’t comment about the torque output, which is currently 18.6 Nm and kicks in at 8,000 rpm.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will not have any significant equipment or design update. The only visual changes, if any, would be seen in the form of new graphics and colour options. Based on earlier reports, the BS-VI RS200 would be priced at INR 1,43,717*. The BS-IV version retails at INR 1,40,717 *.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Specs

The new BS-VI Pulsar NS200 will have the same 199.5 cc engine from its BS-IV model, but with a fuel-injection system. The maximum power will be 18 kW or 24.5 PS - exactly the same as that of the BS-VI RS200. However, when compared to the BS-IV NS200, the BS-VI NS200 will have 0.72 kW or 1.0 PS more power. The torque output is expected to be similar to the old model's - 18.3 Nm (at 8,000 rpm).

If we talk about the price of the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200, earlier reports tell us that it would be around INR 10,000 costlier than its BS-IV counterpart, which is priced at INR 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai