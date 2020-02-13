BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to cost INR 1.43 lakh - Report

Bajaj Auto is planning to update its entire motorcycle line-up to BS-VI very soon. In the latest, a new report says that the BS-VI Pulsar RS200 will cost INR 1,43,717*. The BS-IV Pulsar RS200 is priced at INR 1,40,717*.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will not have any significant equipment or design update. The only visual changes, if any, would be seen in the form of new graphics and colour options. For the record, the BS-IV version is offered in three colour options, namely Graphite Black, Racing Blue and Racing Red. These options will likely be carried over to the upcoming model.

The mechanical updates will include the BS-VI compliance of its 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which in its current BS-IV configuration develops a maximum power of 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The higher BS-VI emission compliance will be attained by the use of an updated catalytic converter and an O2 sensor.

The main features such as dual projector headlamps, perimeter frame and crystal LED tail lamps will obviously be carried over. The same is expected with respect to cycle parts. Like the old model, the new model should have telescopic front suspension, Nitrox mono rear shock absorber with a canister, 300 mm front disc brake, 230 mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS.

In similar updates, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has become dearer by INR 1,749 with the BS-VI update. Bajaj Auto will likely launch the BS-VI Pulsar RS200 by end of this month.

*(ex-showroom, Mumbai)

[News Source: RushLane]