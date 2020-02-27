BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 video review pops up online, to be launched soon

While we wait for Bajaj Auto to launch the new BS-VI Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market, a video review of the same has surfaced online.

Visually, the new BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be very similar to its BS-IV counterpart. It will feature the same set of aesthetic features, like a sculpted and muscular fuel tank with 3D ‘Pulsar’ logo, aggressive-looking headlight, a sharp tail section with LED taillights, body-coloured engine cowl, etc. that we are already familiar with.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Key Features

300 mm front petal disc with single-channel ABS

Nitrox mono suspension at the rear

MRF Zapper tyres

Under-belly exhaust

Split seat setup

Split rear grab rails

On the performance front, the Pulsar NS200 has always been a very capable motorcycle and in its new BS-VI avatar, things are going to be even better. Even though the new NS200 will have the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Bajaj Auto’s patented triple-spark technology, the addition of fuel injection (finally!) will make a world of difference.

The new bike will have a crispier and more precise throttle response, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced performance. The engine will be more refined. Also, Bajaj Auto has worked on the acoustics, and so, the new NS200 sounds much better than its predecessor. There’s more bass to its exhaust note and this should appeal to many buyers.

As far as the power and torque figures are concerned, Bajaj Auto hasn’t given any official confirmation on the same but it’s expected that the BS-VI NS200 would produce around 24.5 PS of max power at 9,750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque of at 8,000 rpm. In its BS-IV version with the carburetted engine, it used to have 23.5 PS of max power and 18.3 Nm of peak torque.

As per the earlier reports, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 would most likely see a price hike of around INR 10,000, which means that its BS-VI version will retail at around INR 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj Auto will launch the new bike very soon.

