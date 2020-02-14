BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F price, specifications revealed - Report

Bajaj Auto is about to launch the whole BS-VI compliant Pulsar range in India very soon. While prices of the smaller BS-VI compliant Pulsar models have already been revealed in the past, now a Bike Dekho report claims that the BS-VI Pulsar 220 F will cost INR 1,16,262*. For the record, the previous BS-IV model currently retails at INR 1,07,302*.

Apart from the pricing, the source report also claims that the styling and graphics on the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be no different from the old model. Its 220 cc 2-Valve, Twin Spark, single-cylinder, oil-cooled DTS-I engine is fuel-injected now, as seen on most of the updated motorcycles. It will deliver the 20.39 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm as against the previous BS-IV carburetted unit's slightly higher, 20.93 PS (at the same rpm). The torque output also might have gone down slightly in order to attain cleaner emissions.

If you recall, the new Pulsar 220F has already been spotted. As per the details available, the updated model will feature the same twin-pod headlight, LED taillight, semi-fairing design, engine cowl, clip-on style handlebar, split seats and two-piece pillion grab rail. Also, the cycle parts such as the suspension setup comprising conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided rear springs (5-way adjustable) will be no different from the BS-IV version. The braking duties will be performed by the same ABS-governed 260 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the back and a single-channel ABS will be standard fitment.

In similar updates, prices of the BS-VI compliant Pulsar NS200, Pulsar 125, Dominar 400 and Avenger series have been unofficially revealed.

*ex-showroom Pune

[News Source: Bike Dekho]