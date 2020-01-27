Upcoming BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F spied for the first time

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been spotted for the first time. As seen in the spy photos, it will have the same styling and features as the old (BS-IV) model.

Fewer styling upgrades aim to keep the price hike minimal during the BS-VI transition. Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the availability of its BS-VI line-up. The company had revealed its complete BS-IV (old) portfolio at a single event and it could do the same for its BS-VI line-up.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F, just like the BS-IV version, apparently features twin-pod headlight, an LED taillight, semi-fairing design, an engine cowl, clip-on style handlebar, split seats and two-piece pillion grab rail. Also unchanged are the graphic scheme and the suspension setup comprising conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs (5-way adjustable) at the back. The anchoring power, similarly, should come from a 260 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the back, with the front unit governed by ABS.

Noticeable changes will come to the engine, and the Bajaj Pulsar 220F will now pack a bigger catalytic convertor, new O2 sensor and fuel injection system to comply with the latest emission norms. The BS-IV version, which used a carburettor-equipped, 220 cc 2-Valve, Twin Spark, single-cylinder, oil-cooled DTS-I engine, delivered 20.93 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The BS-VI version may deliver marginally lower output.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220F could be INR 7,000-INR 10,000 costlier than the BS-IV version, which reference, is priced at INR 1,08,326 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS-VI Pulsar 220F is among the few upcoming Bajaj motorcycles that have been spotted during their test runs. Previously, a test mule of the Dominar was seen somewhere around the company’s manufacturing facility in Pune. The test mule revealed a relatively lower-spec swingarm and skinnier tyres, thus revealing that the brand is working on a budget-friendly Dominar motorcycle. Recently, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, reportedly confirmed the smaller capacity Dominar and said that it's arriving next month.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]