BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 and BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 prices revealed - Report

Bajaj Auto is planning to update its whole product portfolio to BS-VI soon. Along with the prices of the entire BS-VI Pulsar series, the prices of the BS-VI Avenger models are also unofficially out.

With the BS-VI update, the Bajaj Avenger 160 will get an INR 7,501 price hike and thus its new price will be INR 89,536*. The on-road pricing of the same will touch INR 1.13 lakh now. Bajaj Auto dealers have already started accepting bookings for the updated model. The BS-VI version will be cosmetically the same as the BS-IV version. However, the former will use fuel-injection instead of carburetor on its 160.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This in its current BS-IV form develops 15 PS and 13.5 Nm of torque.

The BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise and Street, will be priced at INR 1.15 lakh*, this is INR 11,584 more expensive than the outgoing BS-IV compliant models. The on-road cost of the same now lies at INR 1.43 lakh. Select Bajaj dealers around the country have also started accepting bookings of the same. This is the second big update for the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Cruise since the launch. The first update to these models was given exactly a year back when they were given a single-channel ABS and their prices crossed the INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruiser and Street will be the same in terms of styling and design as the old models. Their 220 cc single-cylinder engine, however, will be equipped with fuel-injection technology, and this might lead to slightly different outputs. The BS-IV version delivers 19 PS of maximum power at 8,400 rpm and 17.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm.

The deliveries of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 and the BS-VI Avenger 220 Street and Cruise will begin soon.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

[News Source 1: Autocar India]

[News Source 2: Autocar India]