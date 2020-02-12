BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 prices revealed - Report

After the prices of the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar range and BS-VI Bajaj Avenger range, the prices of the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 have been revealed unofficially. The updated power cruiser will cost INR 1,91,751*, which marks a price hike of just INR 1,749 over the BS-IV model. For the record, the BS-IV Bajaj Dominar retails at INR 1,90,002*.

The BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 should be announced anytime soon now. The source report also claims that the pre-bookings of the updated model are being accepted at a token amount ranging from INR 1,000-5,000, depending on the dealership.

There are no significant updates in terms of design. While mechanically, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has been given a BS-VI compliant 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, fuel-injected engine. It is expected to deliver the same 40 PS of power at 8650 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7000 rpm output as the BS-IV version. Also, the 6-speed transmission will be carried over. Apart from that, the bike is likely to receive an updated ECU unit and a new cat-con to comply with the BS-VI emissions norms. The BS-VI upgrade will probably make the flagship Bajaj bike slightly heavier.

The braking duties on the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400, like on the old model, will be done by disc brakes paired with dual-channel ABS. Similarly, an upside-down fork (front) and monoshock (rear) will be responsible for the suspension duties. The official launch of the updated Mahindra Mojo 300 rival is expected to take place by early next month.

*ex-showroom, Mumbai

[News Source: ZigWheels]