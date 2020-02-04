BS-IV Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India products available with special offers

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India commenced the BS-VI transition of its product portfolio with the launch of the BS-VI Activa 125 in September last year. The 125 cc scooter was followed by the BS-VI SP 125 and the Activa 6G while the company has teased the BS-VI Dio ahead of its imminent launch. Meanwhile, the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is yet to clear the stock of its BS-IV models.

With an aim to clear the BS-IV stock before the 31 March 2020 deadline, the two-wheeler brand has announced special offers that could help the buyers save up to INR 10,000. Speaking about the company’s BS-VI migration, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said:

Currently, customers can still choose between BS-IV and BS-VI models. However, with every passing day, BS-IV stock is depleting. For customers looking for best deals on BS-IV vehicles, this is the time to buy as limited period offers up to Rs. 10,000 savings are available.

While Guleria confirmed the special offer, he did not comment about any specific products. Select, non-performing models from the brand’s portfolio would be axed during the BS-VI transition. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had confirmed last month that the Navi and the Cliq will not be upgraded for BS-VI compliance. The company, however, will continue to manufacture the Navi for exports.

Meanwhile, the BS-VI vehicles are delivering promising sales performance. The BS-VI vehicles from the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand have already crossed the cumulative sales figure of 1,00,000 units. Last month, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India clocked total sales of 4,03,383 units, which (3,74,091 domestic and 29,292 exports).

Speaking about the sales performance of BS-VI vehicles, Guleria added:

By January 2020 end, Honda’s BS-VI production increased to 60% of its total business volume and beginning February 2020 we are achieving 100% transition to BS-VI production. Our new BS-VI launches have received a good response, and we are witnessing increased walk-ins’ at our network.

In more updates, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plan to test Chinese electric two-wheeler for the Indian market instead of launching the PCX Electric, a product which was displayed in the concept form at the Auto Expo 2018. The electric scooter will be tested for about a year before the company takes a final call.