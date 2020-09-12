BMW R 18 power cruiser to launch in India next week - Details here

BMW Motorrad brought the new R 18 in India last month. As per the earlier reports, the German company showcased the 1.8-litre power cruiser to a closed group of individuals in select cities to let the brand enthusiasts have a closer look at the motorcycle and record some sales before the R 18 is officially launched in the country.

Speaking of the launch, while the unofficial pre-bookings of the R 18 began back in April, BMW Motorrad did not say anything regarding the India launch of the heavyweight cruiser, until now. The world-renowned motorcycle manufacturer has announced the official launch date of the R 18 in our country. The all-new BMW R 18 will be introduced in India on 19 September.

Earlier reports also hinted that BMW R 18 India launch will take place sometime in mid-September and the deliveries of the motorcycle will commence from October. As far as the pricing is concerned, BMW Motorrad has remained tight-lipped in this regard, however, if the speculations are to be believed, the new R 18 would cost somewhere around INR 18-20 lakh* and compete with the recently launched Triumph Rocket 3 GT that retails at INR 18.40 lakh*, INR 40,000 more than the Rocket 3 R.

The showstopper in the BMW R 18’s case is its gigantic twin-cylinder boxer engine. It's a 1,802cc air/oil-cooled powerplant that is the highest displacement boxer motor that BMW Motorrad has ever built. It produces 157 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at just 3,000 rpm. The maximum power of 91 hpis delivered at 4,750 rpm. There is a 6-speed transmission linked to an open shaft drive. BMW Motorrad says that the top speed of the R 18 is over 111 mph (178 km/h).

