BMW R 18 pre-bookings in India begin, deliveries to start in October - Report

For those of you who were wondering whether the all-new BMW R 18 will come to India or not, this might cheer you up a little. Dealerships have reportedly started taking pre-orders for BMW Motorrad’s 1.8-litre power cruiser unofficially.

BMW Motorrad dealerships in India are accepting pre-orders for the recently revealed BMW R 18 for a token amount of INR 1 lakh. It is also being said that the deliveries of the motorcycle will start in October 2020. As far as the pricing is concerned, it is expected that the BMW R 18 would cost between INR 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the main highlights of the BMW R 18 is its boxer twin engine. It is a huge, 1,802 cc air/oil-cooled powerplant that produces 91 HP of maximum power at 4,750 rpm and generates 157 Nm of peak torque at just 3,000 rpm. Its 6-speed transmission is linked to an open shaft drive.

Some of the other key features of the BMW R 18 are:

LED round headlight with LED DRL

Handlebar-mounted side turn signals

Fishtail dual exhausts

Machined fuel filler cap

Relaxed riding position

3 riding modes - Rain, Roll, and Rock

ASC (Automatic Stability Control)

Drag Torque Control

BMW Motorrad is also offering a range of customisation options for the new R 18. There are different packages available that provide many features. For example, the Premium Package includes adaptive headlight, hill-start control, reverse assist, whereas the Select Package adds an anti-theft alarm, heated grips and lockable fuel filler cap.

There are two trims of BMW Motorrad’s new cruiser - the R 18, which is base or standard trim, and the R 18 First Edition. The latter gets exclusive double pinstriping and additional chrome elements. It’s being anticipated that it will be the R 18 First Edition that will make its way to the Indian shores initially.

[Source: Autocar India]