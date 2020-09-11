BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS available at attractive low EMI offer

BMW Motorrad started accepting pre-bookings for the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS from 1 September. Interested buyers can make their reservations either by visiting a dealership or online via the company’s official website. The token amount for pre-booking either one of the motorcycle is INR 50,000.

While BMW Motorrad is yet to launch the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS in India, the company has come up with an attractive low EMI offer. To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customised and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just INR 4,500. Buyers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

BMW Motorrad has not revealed the prices of the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS yet. The new motorcycles will certainly attract higher price tags than that of their respective BS4 models but speculations say that this time BMW Motorrad will use much sensible pricing to make the bikes even more accessible to the masses.

Thanks to the several spy shots and teaser images, we do know that the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will feature a red frame and full-LED headlight. The new headlight will have a horizontal LED DRL in the middle. BMW Motorrad has also used newly designed LED blinkers. The company has implemented minor changes in the body panels as well.

Also Read: BMW R 18 power cruiser arrives in India for customer previews

Powering the new G 310 R and G 310 GS will be a less polluting 313cc single-cylinder engine. The output figures are expected to be more or less the same as those of the BS4 models - 34 PS and 28 Nm.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.