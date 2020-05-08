BMW M8 Coupe launched, priced at INR 2.15 crore - IAB Report

Along with the BMW 8 Series Coupe, the BMW M8 Coupe has been launched in India today. The high-performance two-door grand tourer costs INR 2.15 crore* in our market.

BMW M8 Coupe - Specifications

The BMW M8 Coupe is the high-performance variant of the BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is not on sale in India. The M offering’s main attraction is its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that develops 600 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque at 1,800-5,600 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system are standard. Also included in the standard package are an electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock and adaptive dampers.

A 0-100 km/h sprint in the BMW M8 Coupe takes just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but it can be increased to 305 km/h with an optional package. The fuel economy rating, should you be intrigued, is 6.59 km/l.

Aspect Specification Variant M8 Engine S63 Engine Displacement 4.0L (4,395 cc) Engine Type V8 Engine Air Supply Turbocharged (double) Engine Maximum Power 600 PS at 6,000 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 750 Nm at 1,800-5,600 rpm Transmission 8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic Drivetrain Layout All-wheel drive 0-100 Acceleration Time 3.3 seconds Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 6.59 km/l CO2 Emission Rating 360 g/km

BMW M8 Coupe - Features

Laser headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre roof, head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system are some of the main features that are available in the BMW M8 Coupe in India.

BMW M8 Coupe - Competition

The BMW M8 Coupe’s closest rival in India is the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, which costs INR 2,60,10,000* or INR 2.60 crore*.

*Ex-showroom