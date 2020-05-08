BMW M8 Coupe launched, priced at INR 2.15 crore - IAB Report

08/05/2020 - 13:44 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Along with the BMW 8 Series Coupe, the BMW M8 Coupe has been launched in India today. The high-performance two-door grand tourer costs INR 2.15 crore* in our market.

Bmw M8 Coupe Front Quarters
The BMW M8 Coupe is the high-performance variant of the BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is not on sale in India.

BMW M8 Coupe - Specifications

The BMW M8 Coupe is the high-performance variant of the BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is not on sale in India. The M offering’s main attraction is its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that develops 600 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque at 1,800-5,600 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system are standard. Also included in the standard package are an electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock and adaptive dampers.

A 0-100 km/h sprint in the BMW M8 Coupe takes just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but it can be increased to 305 km/h with an optional package. The fuel economy rating, should you be intrigued, is 6.59 km/l.

AspectSpecification
VariantM8
EngineS63
Engine Displacement4.0L (4,395 cc)
Engine TypeV8
Engine Air SupplyTurbocharged (double)
Engine Maximum Power600 PS at 6,000 rpm
Engine Maximum Torque750 Nm at 1,800-5,600 rpm
Transmission8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic
Drivetrain LayoutAll-wheel drive
0-100 Acceleration Time3.3 seconds
Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)6.59 km/l
CO2 Emission Rating360 g/km

BMW M8 Coupe - Features

Bmw M8 Coupe Interior Dashboard
The BMW M8 Coupe goes against the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe in India.

Laser headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre roof, head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system are some of the main features that are available in the BMW M8 Coupe in India.

BMW M8 Coupe - Competition

The BMW M8 Coupe’s closest rival in India is the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, which costs INR 2,60,10,000* or INR 2.60 crore*.

Also See: BMW X3 M spied in India for the first time

*Ex-showroom

BMW M8 Coupe launched, priced at INR 2.15 crore - IAB Report

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest