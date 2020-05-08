BMW M8 Coupe launched, priced at INR 2.15 crore - IAB Report

Along with the BMW 8 Series Coupe, the BMW M8 Coupe has been launched in India today. The high-performance two-door grand tourer costs INR 2.15 crore* in our market.
BMW M8 Coupe - Specifications
The BMW M8 Coupe is the high-performance variant of the BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is not on sale in India. The M offering’s main attraction is its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that develops 600 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque at 1,800-5,600 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system are standard. Also included in the standard package are an electronically controlled rear-axle differential lock and adaptive dampers.
A 0-100 km/h sprint in the BMW M8 Coupe takes just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but it can be increased to 305 km/h with an optional package. The fuel economy rating, should you be intrigued, is 6.59 km/l.
|Aspect
|Specification
|Variant
|M8
|Engine
|S63
|Engine Displacement
|4.0L (4,395 cc)
|Engine Type
|V8
|Engine Air Supply
|Turbocharged (double)
|Engine Maximum Power
|600 PS at 6,000 rpm
|Engine Maximum Torque
|750 Nm at 1,800-5,600 rpm
|Transmission
|8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic
|Drivetrain Layout
|All-wheel drive
|0-100 Acceleration Time
|3.3 seconds
|Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)
|6.59 km/l
|CO2 Emission Rating
|360 g/km
BMW M8 Coupe - Features
Laser headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre roof, head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system are some of the main features that are available in the BMW M8 Coupe in India.
BMW M8 Coupe - Competition
The BMW M8 Coupe’s closest rival in India is the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, which costs INR 2,60,10,000* or INR 2.60 crore*.
*Ex-showroom