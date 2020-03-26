BMW X3 M spied in India for the first time

The first-ever BMW X3 M that debuted in February 2019 has arrived in India. It is currently being tested and should be launched in the second half of the year.

The BMW X3 M is made in a standard sub-variant and a Competition sub-variant. Both can be recognised from the colour of their kidney grille frame. The standard X3 M has the frame in chrome, while the X3 M Competition features the same in gloss black. Apparently, the frame has been kept camouflaged, but the alloy wheels seem to be the 20-inch units of the standard X3 M. The X3 M Competition is equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. So, it seems like India is getting the standard X3 M, and maybe only that.

The BMW X3 M and BMW X3 M Competition share an aerodynamically optimised front apron, kidney grille with black double bars, M gills integrated into the side air vents, aerodynamically optimised ORVMs, model-specific diffuser-look individually design rear apron with model-specific diffuser-look styling on them and twin tailpipes on each side of the rear apron.

There are many special interior styling elements that are common as well, such as trim strips in aluminium carbon structure, knee pads on the sides of the centre console, sports seats, special instrument cluster and steering wheel and restyled gear selector lever.

The BMW X3 M Competition, in addition to the aforementioned features, includes gloss black ORVM caps, gloss black gills, M Sport exhaust system with tailpipes in black chrome, tailgate spoiler, different sport seats and specially designed door sill plates.

Under the hood, there’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine. This engine dishes out maximum power and maximum torque of 480 PS (standard X3 M)/510 PS (X3 M Competition) and 600 Nm of torque. A special 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system work together to send drive to the wheels.

The 0-100 km/h acceleration time of the BMW X3 M and BMW X3 M Competition is 4.2 seconds and 4.1 seconds respectively. Their top speed is an electronically governed 250 km/h. However, buyers can increase the top speed to 280 km/h (standard X3 M)/285 km/h (X3 M Competition) by specifying an optional package.

The BMW X3 M will likely cost somewhere between INR 1.2-1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: instagram.com]