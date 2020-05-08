BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched, priced from INR 1.30 crore

BMW has launched the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India, with prices starting at INR 1.30 crore*. This is the German automaker’s flagship four-door coupe.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Features

BMW offers the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India with features like laser headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, four-zone automatic climate control system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation, full-colour head-up display and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

There are two trims on offer: standard and M Sport Edition. For most of the aforementioned features, you’ll need to bump to the M Sport Edition.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Specifications

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is available in India in only the most basic, 840i engine variant. This means that it employs a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340 PS at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission directs drive to the rear wheels. The fuel economy rating (mileage) in this configuration is 11.3 km/l. A 0-100 sprint takes 5.2 seconds.

Aspect Specification Variant 840i Engine B56 Engine Displacement 3.0L (2,998 cc) Engine Type In-line six-cylinder Engine Air Supply Turbocharged (single) Engine Maximum Power 340 PS at 5,000-6,500 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm Transmission 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic Drivetrain Layout Rear-wheel drive 0-100 Acceleration Time 5.2 seconds Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 11.3 km/l CO2 Emission Rating 210 g/km

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Prices*

840i Gran Coupe standard - INR 1,29,90,000 (INR 1.30 crore)

840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition - INR 1,55,00,000 (INR 1.55 crore)

*Ex-showroom