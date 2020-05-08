BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched, priced from INR 1.30 crore

BMW has launched the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India, with prices starting at INR 1.30 crore*. This is the German automaker’s flagship four-door coupe.
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Features
BMW offers the 8 Series Gran Coupe in India with features like laser headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, four-zone automatic climate control system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation, full-colour head-up display and 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.
There are two trims on offer: standard and M Sport Edition. For most of the aforementioned features, you’ll need to bump to the M Sport Edition.
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Specifications
The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is available in India in only the most basic, 840i engine variant. This means that it employs a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340 PS at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission directs drive to the rear wheels. The fuel economy rating (mileage) in this configuration is 11.3 km/l. A 0-100 sprint takes 5.2 seconds.
|Aspect
|Specification
|Variant
|840i
|Engine
|B56
|Engine Displacement
|3.0L (2,998 cc)
|Engine Type
|In-line six-cylinder
|Engine Air Supply
|Turbocharged (single)
|Engine Maximum Power
|340 PS at 5,000-6,500 rpm
|Engine Maximum Torque
|500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm
|Transmission
|8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic
|Drivetrain Layout
|Rear-wheel drive
|0-100 Acceleration Time
|5.2 seconds
|Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)
|11.3 km/l
|CO2 Emission Rating
|210 g/km
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Prices*
- 840i Gran Coupe standard - INR 1,29,90,000 (INR 1.30 crore)
- 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition - INR 1,55,00,000 (INR 1.55 crore)
