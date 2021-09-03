BMW G 310 GS in India to Get a New Colour Option Soon

BMW Motorrad India’s entry-level model in the Adventure range of motorcycles - the BMW G 310 GS - will soon get a new colour option to refresh things up a little and lure in more customers. The motorcycle is currently available in 3 paint schemes - Rallye Style, Polar White, and the special “40 Years GS” Edition. The new livery that will be introduced is called the Style Triple Black and it has been teased by the company on its social media handles.

The new Style Triple Black colour option of the BMW G 310 GS looks quite attractive. It features blacked-out bodywork such as the front beak, portion of the semi-fairing, bash plate, visor, and even the radiator shrouds. The golden USD front forks add a contrasting effect over the blacked-out look.

In this colour option, the fuel tank of the BMW G 310 GS has a dual-tone finish. There is some silver to the sides that has the same shade which the company has also used on the semi-fairing. The remaining portion of the fuel tank has been painted black. The alloy wheels are black, too.

With the introduction of the new Style Triple Black colour option, the BMW G 310 GS would become even more desirable and attractive than before. Apart from the paint scheme, the motorcycle will get no other changes in terms of hardware and mechanicals. As for the pricing, the G 310 GS currently retails at INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect this figure to remain unchanged even for the new colour option.

In other news, the BMW G 310 R will also get new colour options. BMW Motorrad India had teased the new shades of the entry-level roadster on its social media channels in Aug 2021. The revision of the motorcycle’s colour palette should be able to attract more customers.