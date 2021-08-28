New BMW G 310 R Colours to Launch in India Soon - Who's Excited?

Earlier this year, the new BMW G 310 R colours were revealed globally. At that time, it was unclear whether the latest paint schemes would come to India or not. But now the cloud of uncertainty has been cleared because BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser on its social media channels confirming that the new BMW G 310 R colours will be introduced in the market soon.

The BMW G 310 R is currently available in 3 colour options - Cosmic Black, Polar White and Style Sport. For the updated model, the company will tweak the Cosmic Black livery by making it even more black. The new paint scheme will feature a blacked-out headlight mask and upper side panels giving the naked roadster a more bold and mature look.

BMW Motorrad will also replace the existing Polar White colour of the G 310 R with an updated version. The new livery will come with a very attractive and youthful colour combination. It will feature red alloy wheels that match the colour of the trellis frame. The blue and red graphics on the side panels, headlight mask, fuel tank and rear cowl enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. This new colour will be named the Style Passion Kyanite Blue Metallic.

The BMW G 310 R is currently available in India at INR 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). While we hope that BMW Motorrad does not increase the price of the naked roadster with the introduction of the new colours, the actual deal will be revealed only once the new paint schemes are officially out, which should happen in the next month.

After the launch of the new BMW G 310 R colours, we expect BMW Motorrad India to also bring in new paint schemes for the G 310 GS which currently retails at INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).