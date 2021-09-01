New KTM RC 390 VIDEO Will Make You Wanna Hit the Track Right Now

We have been waiting for the new KTM RC 390 to officially break cover for quite a while. The heavily updated model of the track-oriented motorcycle has finally been revealed globally. And that, too, in style via an official video that will make you wanna hit the race track right now.

KTM has its own style of doing things - with a blast of energy and thrill. And the new KTM RC 390 video is no exception. The footage starts with a rider standing at a traffic signal waiting for the light to turn green. The scene is then transitioned onto a race track where two new RC 390 models are being ridden hard. We can see the riders competing with each other and tackling corners at high speeds, showing that the RC 390 is indeed bred at the track.

Also Read: KTM India Celebrates 10th Anniv, Announces Multiple Benefits for Buyers

The video is then transitioned back to the rider in the street waiting at the traffic signal. The left side profile of the new KTM RC 390 is shown at this point. And we must say that the new motorcycle looks much better now than in the earlier leaked images. One of the most eye-catching elements from this angle has to be the updated 320mm front rotor sitting on the newly-designed alloy wheel.

The new KTM RC 390 video ends with a bold statement from the Austrian brand, “We know what’s on a racer’s mind.” This suggests that the new motorcycle is certainly going to be a more capable track tool than its predecessor which had already set some high benchmarks. It would be interesting to see and experience what the new RC 390 has to offer.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Now w/ Optional Adjustable Suspension & Race Kit

Since the new KTM RC 390 has been globally unveiled, it is only a matter of time before the updated model reaches showrooms. While there is no official date as of now, we are expecting to hear an announcement regarding the launch of the new RC 390 in India anytime soon.