TVS Apache RR 310 Now w/ Optional Adjustable Suspension & Race Kit

TVS Motor Company has introduced the updated model of the TVS Apache RR 310 in the Indian market. The fully-faired motorcycle is now available with optional adjustable suspension and race kit.

To enhance the track capabilities of the Apache RR 310, TVS Motor Company is now offering optional adjustable suspension as a part of the new Dynamic Kit. With this kit, customers will get KYB USD front forks that will be adjustable for preload as well as compression and rebound whereas the rear monoshock will have preload and rebound adjustability. The Dynamic Kit also includes a final-drive chain with an anti-rust brass coating.

Also Read: New KTM RC 390 to Have Adjustable Suspension, Likely of KTM 390 Adventure

Apart from the Dynamic Kit, TVS Motor Company is also providing an optional Race Kit which includes several components that will make the TVS Apache RR 310 more track-oriented. For instance, the clip-ons offered with this kit are designed to provide a more aggressive and dedicated riding stance, something that will be appreciated by the riders for track purposes. The Race Kit also includes knurled footpegs for enhanced grip. They are also positioned slightly higher for more race-oriented rider ergonomics. Their revised position also increases the cornering clearance of the motorcycle by 4.5 degrees.

The Dynamic Kit has been priced at INR 12,000 whereas, for the Race Kit, you will have to pay an additional INR 5,000. We find these figures to be spot on. And the best part is that most of these new parts and components can be retrofitted to older TVS Apache RR 310. So, customers who already have one can also have a piece of the pie.

Also Read: Yamaha R15M Colours, Features Revealed via New Spy Pics

Apart from these optional kits, the new model has also received some standard updates - revised muffler and digital document storage, day trip meter, and over-speed indicator for TFT display. For these, TVS Motor Company is asking INR 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom).