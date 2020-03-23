BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe spied in India for the first time

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been spied in India for the first time. It may go on sale in the country in the first half of FY2021 (April-September 2020).

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a beautifully designed grand tourer going against the likes of the Audi A7 and Mercedes CLS. A spiritual successor to the much-loved BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, it sits on the CLAR platform that debuted in the Mk6 BMW 7 Series in 2015.

With a length, width and height of 5,082 mm, 1,932 mm and 1,407 mm respectively, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is 231 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 61 mm taller than the BMW 8 Series Coupe. Its wheelbase is comparatively 201 mm longer - 3,023 mm. While the front track is the same (1,627 mm), the rear track is 28 mm wider - 1,671 mm - the widest of any BMW model to the date.

The Gran Coupe version of the Mk2 BMW 8 Series family is defined by an even more emotive and practical design. The longer and wider body make it look more sensuous than the 2-door version. BMW proudly says that this is the only model in its segment derived directly from a 2-door sports car, and maybe that’s the secret behind the such an immaculate and expressive exterior.

The front section of the 8 Series Gran Coupe is identical to the 8 Series Coupe up to the point where the A-pillars start. The main highlight is, of course, its profile. It has a little more upright windscreen frame, and so, the roofline rises to a greater height by the time it reaches the seats at the front.

The roofline gracefully sweeps down to merge into the tail. This means additional headroom in both the front and rear. The relaxed drop in the roofline not only makes it look more elegant but also emphasises its elongated silhouette. The antenna technology has been integrated into the rear window, and so, there’s no roof fin coming in the way to impact the look of the sublime profile.

The wider rear track, pronounced shoulders and bumper, ducktail-stye spoiler and the slim lights extending deep into the flanks reinforce the broad, low-slung design of the 8 Series Gran Coupe and give it a very aggressive appearance at the rear.

The interior design is mostly the same as that of the Coupe. The rear section comprises a 40:20:40 split/folding seat bench. Unlike the Coupe, the Gran Coupe has individual seats and also an extended centre console. Moreover, it also features a third seat accommodated between the two outer seats. The middle seat is suitable for short journeys.

On the outside, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe features laser headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights and twin trapezoidal exhausts. Interior highlights include 12.3-inch fully digital and configurable digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with memory and heating functions and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with a 16-channel amplifier with 1,400 watts of power and 16 partly illuminated speakers with stainless steel covers.

BMW makes the 8 Series Gran Coupe in 840i, 840i xDrive, 850i xDrive and 840d xDrive variants. It has brought only the 840i to India. This variant employs a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340 PS at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is 250 km/h (electronically limited).

Also See: BMW M8 Coupe starts reaching dealerships, could be launched soon

BMW manufactures the 8 Series Gran Coupe alongside the 8 Series Coupe and 8 Series Convertible at BMW Plant Dingolfing in Lower Bavaria, Germany. The company will launch it in India as a CBU import. So, expect it to cost easily over INR 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

Keep visiting IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: instagram.com]