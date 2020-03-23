BMW M8 Coupe starts reaching dealerships, could be launched soon

The BMW M8 Coupe has started reaching dealerships in India, spy shots have revealed. BMW will likely launch the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe rival in the country very soon.

The BMW 8 Series family comprises a Coupe, a Cabriolet and a Gran Coupe, as well as a hot M variant of each of them. India is likely to get the Coupe version only in the M variant. The M variant is divided into two sub-variants, regular and Competition. The two examples seen here seem to be of the former.

The BMW M8 Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Coupe share a high-revving 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. BMW M has tuned this engine to deliver a maximum power 600 PS at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque 750 Nm at 1,800-5,600 rpm in the M8 Coupe. The same engine dishes out 625 PS at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 1,800-5,800 rpm in the M8 Competition Coupe. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system are standard.

The M8 Coupe and M8 Competition Coupe sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and 3.2 seconds respectively and from 0 to 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds and 10.6 seconds respectively. Their top speed is electronically restricted to 250 km/h but it can be increased to 305 km/h with an optional M Driver’s Package. The M8 Competition benefits from specific chassis tuning, even sportier styling, special engine mounting and several more exclusives.

On the outside, the BMW M8 Coupe models sport kidney grille with black double bars, High-gloss Chrome M8 logo and High-gloss Black surround, High-gloss black model lettering, M-specific front and rear apron, exclusive Air Breathers with integrated M gills, more aerodynamic ORVMs, 20-inch M-specific alloy wheels (regular)/20-inch M-specific forged alloy wheels (Competition), twin exhaust pipes, etc.

The interior comprises sporty bits like newly developed sports seats with illuminated model badges on the head restraints, red accents on the M steering wheel’s M buttons and the start/stop button, newly designed transmission selector lever and more.

The BMW M8 Coupe, be it in the regular form or the more brutal Competition guise, will cost easily over INR 2 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, for reference, is priced at INR 2.60 crore (ex-showroom).

