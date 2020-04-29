New BMW 5 Series facelift leaked, to be launched in India in 2021 - Report

First images of the 2021 BMW 5 Series (facelift) have leaked online, entirely revealing the upcoming luxury car’s exterior. BMW will likely reveal the new 5 Series at the beginning of next month.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has a sharper front end, with cues borrowed from the latest BMW 3 Series. The first change is the customary single-piece kidney grille at the front. Thankfully the new kidney grille is not gigantic like that of the BMW 7 Series facelift. The BMW 5 Series facelift features more angular bumper and lower air intakes, too.

At the rear, the new BMW 5 Series has a revised bumper with some resurfacing on the outer ends, but that’s not an easily visible change. A change that is relatively less subtle is the tweaked tail lamps with new light guides.

For those wondering which variant of the 2021 BMW 5 Series this is, it’s the 530e equipped with the M Sport package. Yes, that’s a plug-in hybrid. Hence the charging port with its opening in the front fender (left-side). The 530e badge denotes a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine assisted by an electric motor placed inside an 8-speed automatic transmission.

In India, BMW will likely continue offering the current generation 5 Series (codename: G30) with 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel and 3.0-litre diesel engines post facelift. Currently, these engines come in the tuning of 252 PS/350 Nm, 190 PS/400 Nm and 195 PS/620 Nm respectively. All of them will likely continue being linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The company doesn’t offer its xDrive AWD system in the executive model in our market, and that’s not expected to change either.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series will likely go on sale in India in mid-2021 (May-August 2021). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: germancarforum.com]