BMW 3 Series gets a price hike, now priced from INR 41.70 lakh

The BMW 3 Series has become more expensive in India. The prices of the German mid-size luxury sedan now start at INR 41.70 lakh* as opposed to INR 41.40 lakh* before.

In addition to making the 3 Series more expensive, BMW has revised its variant line-up. Check out the old and new variant line-up and the prices* of the car in the table below:

Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike 320d Sport diesel INR 41,40,000 - - 330i Sport petrol - INR 41,70,000 - 320d Luxury Line diesel INR 46,90,000 INR 47,50,000 INR 60,000 330i M Sport petrol INR 48,50,000 INR 48,50,000 INR 0

BMW has discontinued the 320d Sport variant and launched the 330i Sport in its place. The latter is INR 30,000 more expensive. The company has given the 320d Luxury Line variant a price hike of INR 60,000. It has kept the price of the 330i M Sport variant unchanged.

BMW 3 Series 330i Sport - Key Features

LED headlights

LED fog lights

17-inch v-spoke Style 775 alloy wheels

LED tail lights

3-zone automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver

M Sport steering wheel

5.7-inch driver information display

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system without Apple CarPlay

205-watt, 10-speaker sound system

The BMW 330i Sport is a rear-wheel drive variant. In this variant, the BMW 3 Series employs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 258 PS at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,550-4,400 rpm. This engine is linked to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.8 seconds in this configuration. The fuel economy rating of the BMW 3 Series petrol, in both 330i Sport and 330 M Sport variants, is 16.13 km/l.

*Ex-showroom