Bird ES1 electric scooter unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 continues to witness the arrival of new electric scooter, and the latest to join the list is the Bird ES1 electric scooter. The stylish new electric scooter packs sleek design, light weight and decent performance numbers. The vehicle is a re-branded Super Soco CU-X electric scooter.

In terms of design, the front fascia of the electric scooter comprises sleek LED headlights. The cockpit includes a LCD screen and a premium looking switchgear set. At the back is a LED taillight with a split style design. The bodywork does not feature many elements which give the Bird ES1 electric scooter a subtle, yet appealing look. In terms of dimensions, the Bird ES1 electric scooter is 1,782 mm long, 727 mm wide and 1,087 mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 1,217 mm long while the seat height is an easily accessible 720 mm. The ground clearance is rated at 140 mm.

The hardware specifications include telescopic forks at the front and twin springs at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. The anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels that enhance the premium quotient of the electric scooter.

Mechanical specifications include a 60V/2 AH battery pack that take up to eight hours to fully charge and promises a range of 50-55 km. The top speed of the ES1 electric scooter is rated at 35 km/h. The vehicle rides on 12-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 90/90 section tyres on both ends.

The price and launch details for the Bird ES1 electric scooter are yet to be announced. The brand is relatively new and thus we do not expect to hear a launch announcement any time soon.

In other updates, Okinawa has revealed its electric maxi-scooter, the Cruiser. The vehicle was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, although the launch details are still under wraps. The maxi-scooter inspired design brings muscular styling, split-style footboard and a step-up saddle. Other brands that showcased their respective electric vehicles include EeVe India, Hero Electric and Vespa among others.