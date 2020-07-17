BGauss A2 electric scooter launched, prices start at INR 52,499

Earlier this month, BGauss, a sub-brand of RR Global which is India’s largest firm in the electrical industry, unveiled two new electric scooters (A2 and B8) for the Indian market. The company has now launched the BGauss A2 in the country. The low-speed electric two-wheeler is available in two variants with prices starting at INR 52,499*.

The BGauss A2 electric scooter has a very modern and attractive design. It features a pair of uniquely-shaped LED headlamps which sit quite low in the front apron. The portion of the front apron between the handlebar and the headlamps is vacant and imparts a cleaner look to the electric vehicle. Just like the headlamps, the LED taillamps and side turn indicators of the A2 electric scooter are also quite different and uncommon.

The fully-digital instrument cluster of the BGauss A2 low-speed electric scooter is capable of showing a plethora of information such as speed, trip meter, odometer, battery level indicator, and riding mode. There is also a side stand sensor for extra safety. Other features include a USB charging socket, 20-litres of under-seat storage, decently-sized floorboard, stylish rear grab handle, reverse mode.

The BGauss A2 lead-acid variant comes with an IP65 rated 60V fixed battery pack which charges from 0-80% in 5-6 hours and 0-100% takes 7-8 hours. It is capable of providing a range of up to 110km. The 250W BLDC electric motor provides a top speed of up to 25km/h.

On the other hand, the BGauss A2 lithium-ion variant features an IP67 rated 57.6V removable battery pack. The charging time is significantly less here; 0-80% takes 1 hour 45 minutes whereas 0-100% takes 2 hours 15 minutes. The range and top speed, however, remains the same at 110km.

The BGauss A2 electric scooter is available in 3 colour choices - Caspian Blue, Glacier Ice, and Super White. The lead-acid variant has been priced at INR 52,499* whereas the lithium-ion variant costs INR 67,999*. Online bookings for both the variants are now open for a token amount of INR 3,000. The deliveries are expected to commence from next month in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

*Ex-showroom, Bengaluru