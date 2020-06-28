After teasing the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter last month, the company has now launched e-scooter at INR 44,000 (ex-showroom). The new electric two-wheeler has two variants and will reach the dealerships next month.

One variant of the Gemopai Miso comes equipped with a dedicated luggage carrier which is said to sustain loads of up to 120 kg. It should prove to be a reasonable proposition as a goods carrier for the commercial segment. The other variant of the mini electric scooter misses out on the luggage carrier and is targetted to be used as a personal mobility vehicle for the everyday commute.

Both the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter variants have a 48V, 1 kW detachable lithium-ion battery pack which is capable of providing a claimed range of 75 km in a single charge. The battery pack charges from 0-90% in two hours. Since the top speed of the Miso is only 25 km/h, it doesn’t need an RTO permit.

Speaking regarding the launch of the new Miso mini electric scooter, Amit Raj Singh, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder, said:

With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving, including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro-mobility presents one of the safest and resilient ways to navigate everyday commuting. Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no-hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single-seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.

The Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter has 4 colour options - Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green, and Sunset Orange - and will be available across the company's 60 dealerships across the country from next month. Gemopai is offering a 3-year free service package for all Miso customers.

For those of you who aren’t aware of the company Gemopai, it is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility (founded in 2016) and Opai Electric. The latter has more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing quality electric two-wheelers and has sold more than 1.5 crore electric two-wheelers worldwide. Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric have signed an MoU for joint venture technology transfer and cooperative agreements for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market.