Two BGauss electric scooters unveiled, launch in August - IAB Report

BGauss has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market by unveiling two products called the BGauss A2 and BGauss B8. Both these electric scooters are scheduled to be launched in the country next month.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with BGauss, it is a sub-brand of RR Global, which is India’s largest firm in the electrical industry. BGauss has been created to provide a range of premium electric vehicles, designed especially for urban and developing areas, to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment. The new company has made its debut by unveiling the BGauss A2 and BGauss B8 electric scooters.

The BGauss A2 is a slow-speed and entry-level electric scooter which will be available in two variants - lead-acid and lithium-ion. Both the variants are equipped with a 250 W BLDC electric motor which can pull the electric scooters to a top speed of 25 km/h. While the lead-acid battery pack takes 7-8 hours to get fully charged, the lithium-ion battery pack gets fully juiced up in 2 hours 15 minutes. The range of the BGauss A2 electric scooter, irrespective of the variant, remains the same at 110 km.

The BGauss B8 is a high-speed and premium electric scooter which has three variants including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and LI technology. The company has provided a 1.9 kW Bosch BLDC electric motor. The B8 electric scooter has a top speed of 50 km/h. In terms of range, the lead-acid variant offers 78 km whereas the lithium-ion and LI technology variant can cover 70 km in a full charge.

Both the new BGauss electric scooters feature LED instrument cluster, LED lighting, disc brakes, and regenerative braking. They also have 3 riding modes including Low, Medium, and High. The range-topping BGauss B8 LI technology variant comes with extra features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride metrics, geofencing, remote diagnostics, live tracking, etc.

BGauss will launch its new electric scooters next month. While the entry-level BGauss A2 will compete with the likes of the recently launch Gemopai Miso, the premium BGauss B8 will stand up against the Chetak electric scooter.