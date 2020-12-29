Best Budget Hyundai Cars In India With The Highest Diesel Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai Motors India, the leading car exporter and second largest car maker of the country entered India in 1998, starting their India operations with the humble Santro hatchback. The car helped the South Korean brand establish a strong foothold in the domestic market and become a household name. Hyundai has never looked back since then and its product portfolio comprises of the most innovative and value-for-money modern cars.

While we have known Hyundai for technological innovations, exhaustive features list and even stand-out designs, Hyundai makes cars with frugal powertrains that appeal to mass buyers. While many automakers are now shying away from diesel cars, we have decided to create a list of top Hyundai cars under INR 10 lakh with the best diesel mileage. Here’s our list -

Hyundai Aura

Mileage - 25.4 KMPL^

Hyundai launched the Aura compact sedan as a successor to the Xcent in a bid to give a strong fight to the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. The compact sedan is based on the Grand i10 Nios platform and derives the same set of features and powertrain options. The most exciting USP of the Aura is its diesel engine which makes it the most frugal Hyundai car with 25.4 Km/L diesel mileage. In terms of its design, the car gets a twin-boomerang style DRLs, projector-type headlamps, coupe-like styling, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED tail lamps with a 3-dimensional outer lens.

As for the cabin features, it includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also boasts an Arkamys Premium sound system, a 5.3-inch digital multi-information display and wireless charging. In terms of powertrain options, you get a 1.0-litre turbo and 1.2-litre NA petrol engines; along with a 1.2-litre diesel engine option. You also get manual and AMT gearbox options, similar to the Grand i10 Nios. Prices for the Hyundai Aura start at INR 5.79 lakh*.

Hyundai i20

Mileage - 25.2 KMPL^

Hyundai recently introduced the i20 as an all-new model and successor to the Elite i20. The i20 has been one of the best performing premium hatchbacks in the country and competes against the likes of Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The new model promise an even better package, with features like a wireless charger, sunroof, BlueLink connected technology, cruise control and more. Design-wise, the new Hyundai i20 is based on the new Fluidic design language, similar to the Elantra and Verna. It's diesel engine offers fuel efficiency of 25.2 Km/L.

In terms of powertrain options, the new i20 gets the same turbo engine as the Grand i10 Nios, which produces 100 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. You also get an option of 7-speed DCT gearbox, along with the newly introduced iMT gearbox. The other two engines are the same petrol and diesel unit from the outgoing version. The petrol model is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, producing 83 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. The diesel model, on the other hand, is powered by the 1.5-litre CRDi mill churning out 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Prices for the new i20 start at INR 6.79 lakh*.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Mileage - 25.1 KMPL^

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular hatchback on which the Aura is based, and gets similar engine options. However, while the Aura offers 25.4 Km/L mileage, the Nios offers 25.1 Km/L of fuel efficiency. The Grand i10 Nios has managed to create a strong brand identity and ranks in the top 10 most-sold cars of India list, thanks to features like a wireless phone charger, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play; along with an Arkamys premium sound system and much more.

Design-wise, the Grand i10 Nios looks radically new and sporty. The car gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that has an output of 100 hp and 172 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a 1.2-litre Kappa engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque; along with a 1.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios start at INR 5 lakh*.

Hyundai Venue

Mileage - 23.3 KMPL^

Next on our list is the Hyundai Venue. It was launched as the brand’s first compact SUV in India and also the first SUV to get connected car technology called BlueLink. Later, Venue also became the first one to get the iMT (intelligent manual transmission) in India, beating sister-concern Kia Sonet to the punch. Since its launch, the Venue has garnered an impressive response in the domestic market and a major chunk of its sales comes from the popular 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant. Its diesel engine, though, is capable of offering a decent 23.3 Km/L mileage.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo engine, similar to the Kia Sonet, produces 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. Gearbox options with this engine include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed iMT. There’s also a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed iMT for both these engines. Prices for the Hyundai Venue start at INR 6.75 lakh*.

Hyundai Creta

Mileage - 21.4 KMPL^

Last on our list is the country's best selling SUV – the Hyundai Creta. Despite its size and powerful engine options, the Creta offers a mileage of 21.4 Km/L, one of the highest mileage numbers in the country. Ever since it was launched in March 2020, despite the market slump, Creta has been garnering a massive response from the market to a tune that it has become most sold SUV for many months in a row.

Hyundai offers the new Creta with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The other powertrain options includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can be availed with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or an automatic transmission. The Hyundai Creta's prices start at INR 9.99 lakh* in the Indian market. It goes up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

*Ex-showroom price

^ARAI certified mileage