Seven-Seater Hyundai Creta Spied Testing In India For The First Time

It is already common news that Hyundai is working on a seven-seater version of the Creta SUV. The model had already been spied testing internationally and now, it has been spied testing in India for the first time. These new spy images of the seven-seater Hyundai Creta give us a sneak peak into some of the design details that will differentiate the upcoming SUV from its standard five-seater sibling. Previously, there were reports of Hyundai trademarking the name 'Alcazar' for India, which is what we believe will be the name of the seven-seater Hyundai Creta in India.

Although the test mule is heavily covered in camouflage, there are some design details that are already noticeably different from the standard Hyundai Creta. The face gets an all-new grille which features studs instead of slats as seen in the regular Creta. The split LED headlamps and the lower bumper however remain unchanged from the regular model. Majority of the changes in fact lie towards the rear of the SUV.

The seven-seater Creta will naturally be longer than the 5-seater version and that added length can be seen after the rear wheel. The seven-seater version will be based on the same platform as the regular Creta with identical wheelbase but with a larger rear overhang. At the rear, we can also notice a new wrapround design for the tail lamps in place of the split LED ones in the regular Creta. The rear bumper too has been reworked and it gets a larger rear quarter window as well. The rest of the design remains pretty much unchanged including the roof rails, front doors and the alloy wheels as well. Although we do not get a glimpse inside the cabin of the seven-seater Creta, we expect most of it to be identical to the regular SUV.

Equipment list will continue to to feature 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and more. Under the hood, the seven-seater Creta will again be identical to the regular Creta. That means it will continue with the 140hp 1.4L turbo-petrol engine that will come with either a manual gearbox or a DCT automatic. The 115hp 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will also be carried over, both being offered in manual and automatic guises.

The seven-seater Hyundai Creta is expected to hit showrooms by the end of next year and it will definitely carry a premium over the regular SUV. It will take the competition up to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 in the sub- INR 20 lakh seven-seater SUV space.

[Image Source : Autocar India]