Hyundai i20 Bookings Nears 30,000 With 85% Opting Higher-Spec Trims

The Hyundai i20 has always been a strong seller for the company and its no surprise that the new-gen model too is turning out to be very popular. About a couple of weeks ago, we had reported to you that Hyundai has crossed the 25,000 bookings mark in just about a month's time with the new i20. A couple of weeks later, Hyundai now has around 30,000 bookings for the new i20. What's more, Hyundai has already delivered 10,000 units of the i20 to its customers in the first month of its launch.

The new Hyundai i20 is certainly an expensive hatchback with the top-end Asta(O) trim priced at INR 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the turbo-petrol DCT variant. That's a huge premium over the previous-gen model and it is also considerably more expensive than any of its rivals in the premium hatchback segment. Customers have however not shied away from that price tag as Hyundai reveals that 85% of the bookings have been for the higher-spec trims. Hyundai have also revealed that 10% of the buyers have opted for the dual-tone paint option with Starry Night and Fiery Red being the most popular color choices.

Hyundai really know their Indian customers very well. We value fancy features, style and size a lot in our cars and the i20 delivers on all those fronts. Just as the company did with the Creta and the new Verna, the new i20 is absolutely loaded to the gill with features, many of them segment-firsts too. It is also larger than its predecessor, currently the largest in its segment. And as for styling, Hyundai has absolutely nailed it with the new i20, as much as they could not with the new-gen Creta.

Hyundai offers the new i20 in four trims - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) - and given the wide number of powertrain options, there are 13 different versions to choose from. Some of the highlight feature of the i20 include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging, an air purifier and more.