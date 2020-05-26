Benelli Q600 upcoming middleweight sports bike leaked - IAB Report

A new middleweight called Benelli Q600 sports bike has been leaked. The upcoming 600 cc motorcycle is the fully-faired sibling of the recently leaked Benelli SRK 600.

Benelli seems to be playing on the front foot this year. The Chinese-owned Italian two-wheeler company has been working on multiple new bikes including the Benelli 302R and Benelli Imperiale 530. The all-new Benelli SRK 600 was exposed recently, and now, we have a fully-faired middleweight sports bike called the Benelli Q600.

The Benelli Q600 comes with a huge and bulky front fairing that features a twin-headlamp setup. The headlamps are most likely LED units. The fairing itself has certain lines and creases for aerodynamic efficiency. The Benelli Q600 also has clip-on handlebars. So expect to have a lean-forward and somewhat dedicated riding stance for a sportier feel. Being a faired motorcycle, the Q600 is likely to be heavier than the SRK 600.

Benelli Q600 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,140 mm Width 750 mm Height 1,150 mm Wheelbase 1,460 mm

Since the Benelli Q600 is based on the Benelli SRK 600, it has several identical parts such as the fully-digital and fully-coloured instrument cluster, keyless ignition, backlit switchgear. The suspension duties are handled by USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The braking comes from dual front discs and single rear disc. Benelli has also incorporated Bosch ABS. The front and rear tyres of the middleweight sports bike are 120 mm and 180 mm wide and run on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Benelli Q600 uses a 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill which churns out 60 kW or 81 PS of power. It is the same powerplant which is fitted in the Benelli SRK 600. Other information of the engine hasn’t been released yet.

Since the production of the Benelli SRK 600 appears to be in full swing, it wouldn’t take long for the company to officially unveil the new motorcycle. However, details regarding the Benelli Q600 launch remain blurred at the moment.

[Image Source: info.xcar.com.cn]