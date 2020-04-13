2020 Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X to get full-colour LCD instrument cluster

Benelli will soon update the TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure-touring models. Media reports say that both the motorcycles will get a full-colour LCD instrument cluster with the upcoming refresh.

The 2020 Benelli TRK 502 and 2020 Benelli TRK 502X were unveiled at the EICMA 2019. The former, which is a more road-biased version, has new graphics and plastic textures for an enhanced look whereas the latter, which is off-road biased, has backlit switchgear, new rear-view mirror design with the TRK logo and new hand grips. Benelli had also added adjustable front brake and clutch levers along with a revised seat and a new aluminium alloy rear pannier rack.

Powering the 2020 TRK 502 and 2020 TRK 502X is a revised 499.6 cc parallel-twin engine which should be BS6 compliant when the bikes are launched in India. Benelli hasn’t disclosed the power and torque output of the updated engine yet. For reference, the BS4 version produces 47.6 PS and 46 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Now, as per the latest reports, the 2020 TRK 502 and 2020 TRK 502X could also get another interesting update - a fully-digital and full-colour LCD instrument cluster. The motorcycles announced at EICMA 2019 use a semi-digital instrument cluster which feels outdated in today’s age. A new fully-digital and full-colour LCD instrument cluster will be a welcome addition. This could be the same unit that has been installed in the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i.

Benelli had launched the TRK 502 and TRK 502X in India more than a year ago. Both the bikes received a good response as they provided an overall good package for the price. Speaking of which, the BS4 TRK 502 retailed at INR 5.10 lakh* and the BS4 TRK 502X was priced at INR 5.50 lakh*. Considering the aforementioned updates, we expect the BS6-compliant bikes to be more expensive.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi