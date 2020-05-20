Benelli SRK 600 (Benelli TNT 600i succesor) revealed in a walkaround video

Benelli has been working on a TNT 600i replacement. The next-gen 4-cylinder motorcycle has been caught on camera. It will be called the Benelli SRK 600.

The 2021 Benelli TNT 600i successor in the video is in its production-ready form and has a decent exhaust note. In fact, it can be clearly seen in one of the recent spy pictures that a bunch of Benelli SRK 600s are lined up on the factory floor suggesting that the production of the motorcycle is in full swing.

In terms of design, the Benelli SRK 600 is very similar to the model’s patent images that were leaked last month. It features a completely new front-end with an aggressive headlamp. The sporty fuel tank extensions or tank scoops are also new and enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal. The side-view of the Benelli TNT 600i replacement is much better than that of its predecessor.

Benelli has also let go of the under-seat dual exhausts and went ahead with a 4x1 underbelly exhaust. The tail section of the Benelli SRK 600 appears to be shorter and features a redesigned rear cowl.

It can be seen in the video that the Benelli SRK 600 will have a fully-digital and fully-coloured instrument cluster. The bike would also feature keyless ignition. Another interesting feature is a tank-mounted touch-sensitive start button with RGB lighting. Benelli has also incorporated backlit switchgear for a more premium look.

The 2021 Benelli SRK 600 will likely come with the same set of suspension and braking equipment as the model it will replace. Also, the engine will be the same - a 600 cc, in-line 4-cylinder powerplant that would produce 81 PS of maximum power and 51 Nm of torque. It would comply with the Euro 5 emission standards.

Also Read: New Benelli 302R leaked, likely to be officially unveiled soon

Benelli had planned to launch the SRK 600 in May this year. However, things might have been pushed off scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as we mentioned earlier, the production of the SRK 600 appears to be in full swing, it wouldn’t take long for the company to officially unveil the new motorcycle.

[News Source: newmotor.com.cn]

[Video Source 1: bilibili.com]

[Video Source 2: sina.com.cn]

[Image Source: info.xcar.com.cn]