Benelli India confirms upcoming BS6-compliant models in 2021

Currently, the only BS6 Benelli motorcycle that is on sale in India is the Imperiale 400. We already know that the Chinese-owned Italian company will launch more BS6-compliant bikes in our country in the coming months. However, which models will those be hasn’t been confirmed by the company. Well, until now.

Benelli India has now confirmed the BS6-compliant models that it would launch in 2021. They will include motorcycles belonging to different genres running on different powerplants. Following is the list:

Benelli TRK 502 - a 500cc adventure tourer drawing power from a parallel-twin engine

Benelli TRK 502X - sibling of the above model; more off-road focussed

Benelli Leoncino 250 - a single-cylinder, street naked motorcycle

Benelli Leoncino 500 - bigger model with similar styling using a 500c parallel-twin mill

Benelli 302S - a tourer with a 300cc in-line 2-cylinder engine

Benelli 302R - a supersport model using a 300cc parallel-twin motor

Benelli TNT 600i - 600cc in-line 4-cylinder street naked model

It is to be noted that most of the aforementioned models were already available in the Indian market in their BS4 avatars. However, they were taken off the shelves as they didn’t meet the latest and more stringent BS6 emission regulations that were enforced in the country on 1 April 2020. While Benelli India has confirmed the upcoming BS6 models, it hasn’t released any launch timeline. However, based on a previous report, the brand is expected to launch one new BS6 motorcycle every month from January 2021. This process will continue until August next year. So, according to you, which of the aforementioned models will be introduced first? Drop a comment below and let us know.

In other news, Benelli India has opened a new dealership in Trichy, Tamil Nadu under its expansion strategy. This is the company’s 36th exclusive showroom in our country.

