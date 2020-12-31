New Benelli dealership opens in India under the brand’s expansion plan

A new Benelli dealership has been opened in India under the brand’s expansion plan for the country. The new exclusive and state-of-the-art showroom has been inaugurated in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

The new Benelli dealership in Trichy will not only have the Chinese-owned Italian company’s motorcycles on display but it will also showcase official merchandise and accessories. It will also provide a host of motorcycle customisation options to the customers.

Speaking on the opening of the new Benelli dealership, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Benelli-Trichy’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Trichy Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Trichy are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership. Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Trichy is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

The Benelli Trichy is the brand’s 36th dealership in India. As per the company’s expansion plans, it is aiming to have a total of 50 exclusive showrooms across the country by the end of March 2021.

Currently, the only Benelli motorcycle that is on sale in India is the Imperiale 400. The retro-styled motorcycle received its BS6 update in July 2020. Its price starts at INR 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Benelli will launch more BS6-compliant models in the coming months. Based on an earlier report, 7 to 8 new BS6 Benelli motorcycles are slated to be launched in India by August 2021.

