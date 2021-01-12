Benelli Imperiale 400 launched in Thailand; only 100 units made available

Benelli has introduced the Imperiale 400 in Thailand. Only 100 units of the retro-styled motorcycle have been made available in the Southeast Asian country. The Chinese-owned Italian company is asking THB 1,39,900 (INR 3.40 lakh) for the new model. In India, the Imperial 400 is the only Benelli motorcycle that’s on sale as of now. It has a starting price of INR 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400 Specs

The engine on the Imperiale 400 is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled unit that comes with a SOHC setup and electronic fuel injection. It has a displacement of 374cc and is capable of delivering 20.4 hp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

Benelli Imperiale 400 Features

Being a retro-styled motorcycle, the Imperiale 400 comes with several classic elements. For example, it has a round halogen headlamp that goes well with the oval-shaped turn signals. The chrome treatment on the rearview mirrors is a nice touch; whereas the chrome-finished spoke wheels and exhaust shield add a premium-ness to the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal.

The large fenders do a good job in giving the Imperiale 400 an old-school look. Helping them is the classical tail light and turn signal cluster. The motorcycle also features a twin-pod instrument cluster, split seats, and tank pads.

As we mentioned earlier, the Imperiale 400 is the only Benelli motorcycle that’s available for purchase as of now in our country. However, more new models are in the pipeline. Based on a previous report, the brand is expected to launch one new BS6 motorcycle every month from January 2021. This process will continue until August next year. Benelli India has also confirmed the model names, however, an exact launch timeline has not been disclosed yet.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Benelli Thailand Facebook Page]