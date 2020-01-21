Benelli BN125 spotted in India - Report

A unit of the Benelli BN125 was recently photographed somewhere in India. The photographs were reportedly uploaded by Kaulson Racing, private importers of motorcycles in India. Thus, it is difficult to comment about the Indian launch possibility of the vehicle. If launched, the Benelli BN125 will rival the KTM 125 Duke in our market.

The Benelli BN125 carries premium hardware features that comprise inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear to perform the shock absorption tasks. The headlight is a conventional, halogen unit while the blinkers are LED – a setup that is also seen on the KTM 125 Duke. Moreover, like the entry-level model from the Austrian two-wheeler brand, the Benelli BN125 uses full digital display in the cockpit.

Styling cues are borrowed from bigger Benelli motorcycles such as the TNT300 and the TNT 600i. The motorcycle is built around a steel trellis frame.

Mechanical specifications on the motorcycle include a 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 8.2 kW or 11.15 PS of peak power at 9,500 rpm and 10 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. In comparison, the KTM 125 Duke uses a 124.71 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected motor that produces peak power of 15.2 PS at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of max torque of 12 Nm.

The 125 cc Benelli roadster uses a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is already available in the international markets, where it complies with the Euro-IV emission norms. Anchoring power comes from a 260 mm disc with 3 pistons calliper at the front and a 240 mm rotor with double piston calliper at the back. The safety net on the motorcycle is provided by a CBS system.

Do note that Benelli India has made no comments about the Indian launch of the Benelli BN125.

In more updates, Benelli is clocking promising sales numbers with the Imperiale 400. As on 2 December 2019, the Imperiale 400 had registered over 4,000 bookings. The retro-style motorcycle was launched in the Indian market in October 2019 at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1.69 lakh.

[Source: 91wheels.com]