Benelli Imperiale 400 gets its first price hike

Benelli India has revised the prices of the Imperiale 400, and the retro-style motorcycle is now available at INR 1,79,500. The company states that the material costs have gone up for the Imperiale 400, which has resulted in a price increase. The Imperiale 400 was launched in India at INR 1.69 lakh*. Do note that the vehicle is yet to receive BS-VI compliance, and the upgrade to comply with the latest emission norms could further affect the prices.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has received a positive start in the Indian market, and the two-wheeler brand has received over 6,000 bookings (as on 12 January 2020). Benelli India offers the Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival in three colours – Red, Black and Silver. Apart from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Benelli Imperiale 400 also competes with the Jawa range of motorcycles.

The budget-friendly hardware specifications are at par with its rivals, and the Benelli Imperiale 400 uses 41 mm conventional telescopic front forks at the front and preload-adjustable dual rear springs at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring power comes from disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net includes a dual-channel ABS. Other features include halogen headlight, conventional blinkers and a semi-digital instrument console.

Engine specifications include a BS-IV compliant 373.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor with fuel injection technology that delivers a peak power output of 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Benelli India is yet to reveal any launch timeline for the arrival of the BS-VI compliant model. The single-cylinder mill is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

With an aim to ensure a satisfactory ownership experience, the Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with a three-Year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. The two-wheeler brand also offers complimentary service for the first two-years and an Annual Maintenance Contract.

In more news from the Chinese-owned Italian-brand, the company unveiled its 2020 range at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy. Select motorcycles that were showcased at the motoring event in Italy are likely to reach the Indian market, although the timeline for the same is not available yet. The list of India-bound 2020 Benelli motorcycles include the 302S and the updated TRK 502 range at the motoring event. Benelli India could also import the new Leoncino 800, but that is not likely to happen any time soon. A bigger TRK range is also likely to arrive on our shores but in the distant future.

*Ex-showroom Delhi