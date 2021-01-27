BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India Launch Date Announced - Details Inside

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 was recently spied for the first time. This led us to believe that the less polluting version of the adventure tourer will be launched in India very soon. And we were right as Benelli has today announced the official launch date of the new TRK 502.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India Launch Date

Benelli will launch the BS6 TRK 502 in India on 29th January 2021. The Chinese-owned Italian company has sent out a media invite for the online price announcement of the new motorcycle. The virtual event will start at 11 am.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - Expected Features

Thanks to the recent spy shots, we do have an idea about the features that Benelli would incorporate in the upcoming TRK 502. There would be new graphics for a refreshed look, however, the colour options could be carried forward from the bike’s BS4 model. Benelli would also use redesigned rearview mirrors, updated handlebar grips, reinforced aluminium-frame knuckle guards, and backlit switchgear. The semi-digital instrument cluster would now feature white background lighting for the analogue dial and orange for the digital display. Benelli would also tweak the seat and mounting design for the top box in the BS6 TRK 502.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - Specs

Powering the new TRK 502 would be the BS6 version of the 500cc parallel-twin engine. In its BS4 avatar, this motor used to churn out 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. We are expecting to see no major changes in the output figures in the BS6 TRK 502.

In other news, Benelli celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day by conducting a special ‘Republic Day Ride’ for its customers. The ride was flagged off from the company’s dealerships located across the country and witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 800 riders. Benelli also organised a tree plantation drive under its ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ campaign and flag hoisting at the showrooms.

