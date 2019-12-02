Benelli Imperiale 400 secures over 4,000 bookings since launch - Report

The Benelli Imperiale 400 continues to reel in more bookings. In the latest development, the retro-style motorcycle has gathered over 4,000 orders in India reports BikeWale. Pre-bookings had commenced in September, while the launch took place in October, at an ex-showroom (India) price tag of INR 1.69 lakh. The deliveries, too, had started in October. The bookings for the Imperiale 400 are still open through the company’s website or at a dealership for a token amount of INR 4,000.

Benelli India had hoped to register large volumes with the Imperiale 400, and the motorcycle seems to be on the right track. The Imperiale 400 targets the sub-500 cc segment of the Indian market that is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The Chinese-owned Italian brand also faces competition from the Jawa range of motorcycles.

The hardware specifications of the Benelli Imperiale 400 are at par with its rivals. The retro-style motorcycle uses 41 mm conventional telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable dual rear springs, halogen headlight and a semi-digital instrument console. Customers can select between three colour options – Red, Silver and Black.

Like Royal Enfield models, the Imperiale 400, uses an air-cooled engine. The BS-IV compliant 373.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC motor with a fuel injection system delivers 21 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Details about the BS-VI compliant model are not available at the moment. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. Anchoring duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net comprises a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Imperiale 400 is backed by a three-Year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. Benelli India also offers complimentary service for the first two-years and an Annual Maintenance Contract with the Imperiale 400.

In other updates, Benelli unveiled its 2020 range of products at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The company showcased India-bound models such as the new 302S and the updated TRK 502 range at the motoring event. It also revealed the new Leoncino 800 that may come to India in the distant future. The bigger Leoncino model hints a larger displacement TRK range.

