New Benelli Dealership In Vellore Is The Brand’s 38th Outlet In India

Benelli has opened a new dealership in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The state-of-the-art showroom is the Chinese-owned Italian brand’s 38th outlet in India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Benelli dealership in Vellore, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said:

It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘JCS BYK Pvt. Ltd’. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Vellore Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Vellore are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership. Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Vellore is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.

Apart from Benelli motorcycles, the new showroom will also showcase the brand’s merchandise and accessories. It will also provide a host of motorcycle customisation options to the customers.

As per an earlier report, Benelli is working to increase its dealership count in India to 50 by the end of March 2021. Most of the new showrooms will be opened in Tier-2 and Tier 3 locations. The company is also planning to boost its production capacity since it will be launching several new models in the country this year.

In other news, Benelli is preparing to launch its second BS6-compliant motorcycle in India - the TRK 502. The less polluting version of the adventure tourer will break cover in the country tomorrow. Benelli’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle is the retro-styled Imperiale 400. It was launched in July 2020.

