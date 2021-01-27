BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Spied For The First Time, To Launch In India Soon

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 has been spied for the first time. The less polluting version of the Chinese-owned Italian brand’s adventure tourer will be launched in India soon.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - What’s New?

The spy shots reveal that the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 will be available in at least a red colour option, which seems to be the similar shade that the company used to offer with the bike’s BS4 model. However, to keep things fresh, Benelli has added some new graphics on the rear cowl and sides of the front fairing.

The new TRK 502 would also come equipped with redesigned rearview mirrors, updated handlebar grips, reinforced aluminium-frame knuckle guards, and backlit switchgear. While the semi-digital instrument cluster remains that same, it would now feature white background lighting for the analogue dial and orange for the digital display.

Benelli is also expected to tweak the seat of the BS6 TRK 502 to enhance rider comfort and also make the motorcycle that much more manoeuvrable, especially for the shorter riders. Apart from that, the mounting design for the top box would be tweaked as well.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - Specs

The new TRK 502 would draw power from a revised version of the familiar 500cc, parallel-twin engine which would meet the stricter and more stringent BS6 emission regulations. While the output figures are yet to be disclosed, we are expecting them to be more or less the same. For reference, this engine in its BS4 guise produced 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The rest of the features, parts, and components, including the suspension, brakes, and tyres would be carried forward from BS4 to BS6 model without any changes.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - Price & Launch

The BS4 version of the TRK 502 used to retail at INR 5.10 lakh*. Speculations say that the more eco-friendly variant of the adventure tourer would be priced in the INR 5.30 lakh* - INR 5.50 lakh* range. As far as its launch is concerned, it is likely to happen sooner than expected - by the end of this month.

[Source: Zigwheels]

*Ex-showroom