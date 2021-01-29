BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Launched, Is The Brand’s 2nd BS6 Bike In India

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 has been launched. The less polluting version of the adventure tourer is the Chinese-owned Italian brand’s second BS6-compliant product in India. The first BS6 Benelli motorcycle to be introduced in our country was the Imperiale 400 that was launched in July 2020.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - What’s New

For the updated TRK 502, Benelli has incorporated several new features. The adventure tourer now comes with newly designed, double-threaded split seats for enhanced comfort and cushioning. The new model also has revised knuckle guards that not only provide improved protection to the rider’s hands but also enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

Apart from that, Benelli has also added backlit switchgear and redesigned the instrument cluster for better legibility. The new TRK 502 also features reworked rearview mirrors. They are now longer and broader than before. The handlebar has been finished in black and bears a Benelli logo and pitch level indicator for easy adjustments. Benelli has also used new cast aluminium rear box bracket.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Specs

The cleaner and greener model of the TRK 502 uses the same old 500cc parallel-twin engine. However, Benelli has worked on it so that it meets with the latest, stricter, and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The revised engine produces the same amount of power and torque as it did in its BS4 guise - 47.5PS at 8500rpm and 46Nm at 6000rpm. For the gearbox, there is a 6-speed unit.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Engine Specs Type In-line 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled, 8-valve Displacement 500cc Power 47.5PS at 8500rpm Torque 46Nm at 6000rpm Transmission 6-speed

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Features

The rest of the features of the TRK 502 remain unchanged. The motorcycle continues to come equipped with 50mm thick USD forks at the front whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock. The stopping power comes from 320mm dual disc brakes upfront and a 260mm single disc brake at the rear aided by a switchable dual-channel ABS. Being a tourer, the TRK 502 has a large 20L fuel tank.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Price

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 is available for an introductory price starting at INR 4,79,900* for the Metallic Dark Grey colour. The Pure White and Benelli Red colour options have been priced at INR 4,89,900*. Benelli is also providing a 3-year unlimited KMS warranty with the updated model. Bookings for the new motorcycle are now open. Interested buyers can reserve by visiting a Benelli dealership. The booking amount has been set at INR 10,000.

*Ex-showroom