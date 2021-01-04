INR 4.75 lakh 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail introduced in the USA

It seems that Benelli is working to expand its product portfolio not just here in India but also in other international markets including the USA. The Chinese-owned Italian brand had recently launched the Benelli Leoncino 500 in North America. Now, it has introduced the Leoncino 500 Trail in the region.

2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail Features

The new Leoncino 500 Trail is quite similar to the standard Leoncino 500. However, since it is a slightly more off-road focussed, Benelli has used a few different parts and components. For example, the 500 Trail comes with aluminium alloy spoked wheels and Metzeler Tourance tyres. The wheel sizes are also different - the front is of 19-inches and uses a 110/80-19 section tyres whereas at the rear we have a 17-inch wheel with 150/70-17 section tyre.

The suspension set up has also been enhanced from the standard Leoncino 500, with 50mm adjustable USD forks up front and a laterally mounted single shock at the rear. Greater adjustability and increased travel give the Leoncino 500 Trail the versatility to take on rougher roads, so the fun doesn’t stop when the pavement does.

Benelli has also implemented a taller handlebar that gives the Leoncino 500 Trail a roomier cockpit and more upright riding position while the stitched gripper seat helps keep the rider in place. Coupled with the added ground clearance and longer-travel suspension, the Leoncino 500 Trail carries a slight size advantage for greater leverage over the bike and improved sporting capabilities.

2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail Specs

Powered by a 500cc parallel-twin engine with dual overhead cams and fuel injection, the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail has a smooth power delivery. Just like the standard Leoncino 500, it shares a generous midrange and six-speed transmission that make excellent use of its 48 horsepower offering an incredibly fun and easy-to-ride motorcycle.

2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail Price

In the USA, the new Leoncino 500 Trail has a list price of USD 6,499 which converts to INR 4.75 lakh. While Benelli is expected to launch the BS6-compliant Leoncino 500 in India in the coming months, it has not revealed its intentions about bringing the Leoncino 500 Trail in our country.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.