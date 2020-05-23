BattRE GPSie electric scooter launched, priced at INR 65,000 - IAB Report

Electric vehicle startup BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the new BattRE GPSie electric scooter in India. The internet-connected electric two-wheeler has been priced at INR 64,990 (ex-showroom).

BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the GPSie electric scooter in partnership with the San Jose California-based firm Aeris Communications, which also has an office in Delhi-NCR. The highlight of their new product is a plethora of internet-connected features that will enhance the overall ownership experience for the customers.

The BattRE GPSie comes with an integrated SIM, which enables features like GPS tracking, remote immobilisation, geo-fencing, secure park, device management, trip reports, driver behaviour reports, along with several ‘alert features’ such as device status alert, two alert, crash alert and speeding alert. The electric scooter has its own dedicated mobile app which allows the customers to access these features via their smartphones. BattRE Electric Mobility has included the cost of the 1st year subscription in the retail price of the GPSie. From 2nd year onwards, customers will need to pay INR 1,200 annually.

BattRE GPSie Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1820 mm Width 520 mm Height 1120 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Kerb weight 60 kg

The BattRE GPSie electric scooter has a 48V/24Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery which has a life of 2,000 cycles. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery. With a single charge, the GPSie can provide a range of 65 km. The electric scooter comes with a 250W BLDC hub motor and has a top speed of 25 km/h. Below are some of the other features of the BattRE GPSie electric scooter:

LED headlamp

USB charger

Keyless ignition

LED odometer

EBS

Regenerative braking

Reverse mode

220 mm front and rear disc brakes

10-inch wheels with tubeless tyres

Available in 3 colour options - Red, White and Blue, the BattRE GPSie can be purchased via Amazon. The electric scooter is also available at over 50 BattRE Electric Mobility dealerships present in several states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The company has planned to further expand its network and open sales outlets in other parts of the country in the near future.

