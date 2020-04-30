The prototype of Hero Maestro electric has been revealed. It is Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scoote and expected to be launched in 2021.

Media reports have said that Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter will be based on the Maestro 125. Now, the revelation of the prototype of the upcoming electric scooter, which is called the eMaestro Proto, has solidified those speculations. As expected, the Hero eMaestro Proto is very similar to the petrol-powered Hero Maestro 125. However, Hero MotoCorp has given it several interesting features to ensure that its first electric scooter stands out.

The Hero eMaestro Proto has a blacked-out LED headlamp. The electric scooter flaunts its copper brown wheels and front fork slider. It also has a green license plate because it is an EV. Apart from that, the eMaestro Proto features a fully-digital instrument cluster which would come with cloud-based connectivity options.

One of the most interesting features of the Hero Maestro electric scooter is its gear or ride mode selector. To put the eMaestro Proto in either Drive, Park or Reverse, you will need to twist the LHS handgrip of the handlebar. It is similar to what we’ve seen in old scooters like the Bajaj Priya, LML Vespa, etc. Of course, you don’t have a clutch to operate here.

Hero MotoCorp hasn’t released any official figures regarding the specs of the Maestro electric. But we do know that it will come equipped with the state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery pack and a powerful permanent magnet motor. Since Hero MotoCorp owns a large stake in Ather Energy, there’s a possibility that the company would use the Ather 450X’s powertrain in the Maestro electric. The Ather 450X, which is one of the best electric scooters available in the country right now, has a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 6 kW motor.

The launch of the Hero Maestro electric is likely to happen sometime during the first half of 2021. For those of you who aren’t aware, Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric are different entities and develop their products independently.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: 91wheels.com]