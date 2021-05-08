Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Render Will Take Your Breath Away

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has indeed been among the top performers in the 200cc category since day one. However, now it’s high time that it should be given a well-deserving upgrade so that it can continue to smash its competition. Unfortunately, there’s no official information about the arrival of the next-gen RS200. But that doesn’t stop enthusiasts from imagining how the new motorcycle would look like. One such enthusiast, and an automotive artist, is Abin Designs who have created a digital render of the next-gen RS200 that’d take your breath away.

The next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 looks astonishing in this render. It features a sporty front fairing that has the brand’s logo towards the front end of the motorcycle. We also like how the artist has given shape to the dual-headlamp. It imparts an aggressive stance to the machine. We can also spot what seems to be integrated LED DRLs. The design of the fuel tank is somewhat similar to that of the current RS200, however, it has a more pronounced curvature towards the front.

The rear end of the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been raised by a considerable margin. The clip-on handlebars have been lowered down a bit for a sportier and dedicated riding stance. There’s also an underbelly exhaust that brilliantly gels with the bike’s overall profile. We can also see a tyre hugger that also houses the licence plate holder and turn signals. The artist has also used different-styled alloy wheels that are wearing high-performance tyres.

We find the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 rendering to be awesome. It looks fantastic in the blue colour scheme, however, the red, brown, and white paint combination is more eye-catching. What do you think of this digital portrait? Let us know in the comments.

